iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $222.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.86 and a 200 day moving average of $200.62.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

