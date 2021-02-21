iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Lessened by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $29,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $145.00 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $145.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

