iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,184 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 13.9% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 1.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $112,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $236.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $238.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.28.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

