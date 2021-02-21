iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 291.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,186 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $29,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.13. 4,568,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,158. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $67.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

