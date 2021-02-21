iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Lifted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $24,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $134.34. 2,243,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,549. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $134.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.58.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.