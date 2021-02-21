iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 239.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,077 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $24,925,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,933,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $131.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.60. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.68 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.