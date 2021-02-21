iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Stock Holdings Boosted by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $16,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 347.9% in the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 60,710 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 109.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 51,245 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 710,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after purchasing an additional 61,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,985,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,140 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average is $56.73.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

