IZE Hits 1-Day Volume of $13,338.00 (IZE)

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. IZE has a total market capitalization of $335.16 million and $13,338.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IZE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0806 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IZE has traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IZE alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $277.97 or 0.00493004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00067223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00092742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00061314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00076779 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $250.28 or 0.00443890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00027598 BTC.

IZE Token Profile

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. IZE’s official website is izeholdings.io/en

IZE Token Trading

IZE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IZE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IZE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IZE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IZE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IZE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.