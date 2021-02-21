Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Holdings Decreased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,260 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 974.5% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 788,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,237,000 after purchasing an additional 715,309 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,079,000 after purchasing an additional 243,223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 70.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 156,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 64,733 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 597.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 60,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $150.89 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

