Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JKHY opened at $150.89 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

