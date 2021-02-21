Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,654 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Janus Henderson Group worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,425,000. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 597,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 368,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,773,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 806,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 240,851 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,242,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

NYSE:JHG opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

