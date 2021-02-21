Jarvis Network Hits Market Cap of $5.23 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and $943,863.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded up 40.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.76 or 0.00524714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00067551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00089391 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00063388 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00078395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00031194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.61 or 0.00391855 BTC.

Jarvis Network Token Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

