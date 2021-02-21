JBF Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 12,433.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,973,200 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for 0.8% of JBF Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. JBF Capital Inc. owned 2.63% of Franco-Nevada worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,274,000 after buying an additional 533,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,542,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,619,000 after purchasing an additional 188,407 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,701,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,279,000 after purchasing an additional 60,958 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,851,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,653,000 after purchasing an additional 265,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,174,000 after purchasing an additional 387,100 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

Shares of FNV stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,714. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

