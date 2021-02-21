Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of US Foods in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for US Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.79 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.69. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in US Foods by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in US Foods by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in US Foods by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in US Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,958.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,026 shares of company stock worth $3,567,293 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

