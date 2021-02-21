Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bruker Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Bruker in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

BRKR stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $69.92.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 95,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,464 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,874.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $69,908.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

