Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 18,534 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $49.19 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

