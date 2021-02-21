Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 717,389 Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 717,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,914,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Western Midstream Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WES. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $5,321,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 28.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 53.5% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 33,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WES. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.98.

NYSE:WES opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 3.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $17.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

