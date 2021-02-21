Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $793,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 205,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,436,000 after purchasing an additional 41,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 354,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $109.08 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $116.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

