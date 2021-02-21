Jennison Associates LLC Buys 11,775 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,585,000. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 10,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

IWF opened at $250.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $255.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.69 and its 200 day moving average is $228.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

