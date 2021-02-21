Jennison Associates LLC Has $10.08 Million Stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.53% of TPI Composites worth $10,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,244 shares of company stock worth $9,114,581. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPIC shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TPI Composites from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.36.

TPIC opened at $70.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -91.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

