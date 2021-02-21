Jennison Associates LLC Has $7.47 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,327 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,932 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,727,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,706,000 after acquiring an additional 132,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,996,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,275,000 after acquiring an additional 98,981 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,238.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,540,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $49.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

