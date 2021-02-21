Jennison Associates LLC Has $8.99 Million Stock Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,592 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.46% of MAG Silver worth $8,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in MAG Silver by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in MAG Silver by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 60,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,515 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -95.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

