Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIO. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.00.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $637.01 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.38 and a twelve month high of $689.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $608.32 and its 200 day moving average is $561.82. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.