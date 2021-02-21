Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70,310 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Proofpoint worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $139.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.13. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $140.91.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Truist raised their target price on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.85.

In other Proofpoint news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $3,182,889.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,411,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $82,008.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,803.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

