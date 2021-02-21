Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144,340 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Healthcare Services Group worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCSG. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,781 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 429.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 891,567 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 95.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 867,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 423,023 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,143,000 after acquiring an additional 278,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,604,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after acquiring an additional 263,444 shares during the last quarter.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCSG. TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $29.41 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.2062 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.25%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

