Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $9.30 Million Investment in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 165,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,296,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Seer as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEER. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter worth about $1,361,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter worth about $1,466,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter worth about $3,072,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEER shares. Cowen started coverage on Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SEER stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.10. Seer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $86.55.

In other Seer news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $15,010,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $22,756,635.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,664,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,446,970 shares of company stock valued at $69,060,003 in the last ninety days.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.

