Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 304,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Abcam as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABCM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abcam from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Abcam from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCM opened at $23.80 on Friday. Abcam plc has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.57.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

