Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 185,026 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,026 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $10,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vale by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 19.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

