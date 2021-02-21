Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 326,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,054,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.16% of DCP Midstream as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in DCP Midstream by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in DCP Midstream by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in DCP Midstream by 1,345.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

DCP stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 3.75.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. DCP Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

