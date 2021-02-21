Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 77,966 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 77,966 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB opened at $82.71 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.