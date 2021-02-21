Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,193 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $143.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $466.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.43 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BILI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

