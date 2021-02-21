Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,921 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Douglas Emmett worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 109.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 64.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 149.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $28.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $44.92.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.
Douglas Emmett Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
