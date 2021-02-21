Jennison Associates LLC Sells 12,648 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,648 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SSR Mining worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSRM shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America started coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.59.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.37. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

