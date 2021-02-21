Jennison Associates LLC Sells 16,243 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,243 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.59% of Monro worth $10,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Monro by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $65.17.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MNRO shares. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In related news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Insiders sold a total of 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

