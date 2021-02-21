Jennison Associates LLC Sells 22,777 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,777 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.41% of Constellium worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,555,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 364,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut Constellium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

CSTM opened at $14.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.74 and a beta of 2.58.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

