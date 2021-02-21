Jennison Associates LLC Sells 30,329 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,329 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 46,234 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 38,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 128,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAA. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

