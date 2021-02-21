Jennison Associates LLC Sells 306,808 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 306,808 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.
Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.
Barrick Gold Company Profile
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldavar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.
