Jennison Associates LLC Sells 306,808 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 306,808 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.