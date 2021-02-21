Jennison Associates LLC Sells 35,314 Shares of ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,314 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.86% of ProSight Global worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 10.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ProSight Global by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in ProSight Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 15.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the third quarter worth approximately $472,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PROS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProSight Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut ProSight Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist downgraded ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of ProSight Global in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ:PROS opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $547.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. ProSight Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

