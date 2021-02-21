Jennison Associates LLC Sells 47,396 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,396 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of New Fortress Energy worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth about $118,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth about $251,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.60. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.72.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

