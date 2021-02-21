Jennison Associates LLC Sells 508 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,065,597,000 after acquiring an additional 350,911 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,248,000 after acquiring an additional 172,414 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 526,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 414,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,055,000 after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $281.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.42. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $312.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

