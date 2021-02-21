Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 886,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,989,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Summit Hotel Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 496,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

INN opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INN. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

