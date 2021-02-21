Jennison Associates LLC Trims Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 568.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after buying an additional 536,678 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after buying an additional 519,161 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after buying an additional 424,781 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after buying an additional 315,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.15.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $268.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $300.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

