Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) and Lufax (NYSE:LU) Head to Head Analysis

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) and Lufax (NYSE:LU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Jiayin Group and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group 14.55% -29.22% 31.22% Lufax N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Jiayin Group and Lufax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $320.35 million 0.94 $75.81 million $1.44 3.90 Lufax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lufax.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jiayin Group and Lufax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lufax 0 3 4 0 2.57

Jiayin Group presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.50%. Lufax has a consensus target price of $17.20, indicating a potential upside of 5.78%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than Jiayin Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats Lufax on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers O2O lending services from offline consultation to online application to borrowers, including small business owners and individuals. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

