Jibrel Network Price Hits $0.0623 on Major Exchanges (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 60.6% higher against the dollar. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $12.25 million and approximately $190,765.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00057711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.78 or 0.00771843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00041280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00059143 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00018800 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.04 or 0.04540110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00039151 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,786,371 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

