Jibrel Network Reaches One Day Volume of $173,415.00 (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $9.99 million and approximately $173,415.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00060187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.40 or 0.00767932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00042373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00058711 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00018446 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00040791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.78 or 0.04620454 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

JNT is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,786,371 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.