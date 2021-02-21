Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Increased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.5% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Natixis grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,224 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,773 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,725,000 after buying an additional 1,047,825 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after buying an additional 1,032,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,620,000 after buying an additional 949,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.78. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.