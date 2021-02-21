JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,795 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $266,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $9,248,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

JPM opened at $148.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.76 and its 200-day moving average is $114.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

