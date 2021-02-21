Juggernaut (JGN) Price Hits $0.54 on Exchanges

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $5.59 million and $1.10 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000945 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded 182.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.18 or 0.00501307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00068979 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00089526 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00065511 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00077182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00030206 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.69 or 0.00404445 BTC.

Juggernaut Token Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

Juggernaut Token Trading

Juggernaut can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.