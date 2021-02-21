JUST (JST) Price Up 34.9% Over Last 7 Days

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, JUST has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar. JUST has a market cap of $145.85 million and $231.98 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can currently be bought for $0.0645 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.95 or 0.00502593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00066837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00092834 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00061417 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00076664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.55 or 0.00414317 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00028457 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

