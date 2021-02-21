JustBet Reaches One Day Volume of $306,605.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, JustBet has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. JustBet has a total market cap of $306,947.33 and approximately $306,605.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.07 or 0.00503894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00069091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00090370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00064685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00078545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00030355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.37 or 0.00399471 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

JustBet Token Trading

